I am supporting Melissa Cribbins for State Senator, Oregon Senate District 5. We could look until the cows come home and not find a better candidate. At age 15 she stepped up to help when her Mom was taken very ill. With this personal load she completed two years at Southwestern Community College. She then went on to secure a degree in biology. After successful years as a top biologist, she did the work and changed careers and went to law school. She has worked with to Coquille Tribe as Tribal Council. She is now serving her second full term as Coos County Commissioner.
Melissa Cribbins is the South Coast! As a teenager when things were tough, she got tougher. When she decided that she would be of more use as a lawyer than a biologist she did the work and changed direction. When she saw a path to public service, she took it. Coos County has been well served by Melissa Cribbins and she will make an outstanding state senator. As a County Commissioner she knows the players: local, state and federal. She does not need training because she will be leading. Do not let us miss this opportunity to send a real winner to the state senate. Vote Cribbins!
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay
