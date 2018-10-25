Coos County has a housing crisis. The cost of a rental is too high and the quality is too low. Too many people in our community working full-time cannot afford a decent place to live – we need to do better. We need safe and stable housing for our workforce, and for the people in our community on fixed incomes, like seniors and people with disabilities.
There are a lot of actions we could to take to address our housing crisis. One of those actions is right in front of us. It is on our statewide ballot, and it’s voting Yes on Measure 102.
Measure 102 is an easy, straightforward fix to Oregon law that will strengthen the ability of local non-profits, private organizations and our local governments to work together to solve the housing crisis here in Oregon. It would lift the ban on local governments working with nonprofits and local businesses to build affordable housing with bond funds. This means that bond dollars will go further because they can leverage other funding sources (like low-income housing tax credits) and be implemented with partners that have the most experience in building, owning, and operating affordable housing.
The Oregon Legislature referred this amendment to voters with broad, bipartisan support and they were smart to include safeguards: annual audits; and, public reporting. Oregon's strong system of accountability for affordable housing will ensure residents are being properly served and that housing built with bond dollars is available and affordable for decades to come.
Katy Eymann
Bandon