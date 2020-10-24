The Coos County Friends of Public Health has a mission to promote health in Coos County. To that end, the Board of Directors of CCFoPH supports passage of Measure 108, which would increase the tax on tobacco, and also tax vaping materials. We recognize the hardship that this may have on people with limited means who use tobacco. However, we are aware that history shows that an increase in tobacco tax reduces smoking and is a motivator for some to quit. The higher cost of tobacco products is also a factor in keeping teens and young adults from starting to smoke or vape. Considering the dreadful impact that tobacco can have on health—cancers of the lung, throat, bladder, colon, uterus; heart disease and stroke; emphysema and asthma—voting yes on Measure 108 is a choice that is easy to make. Frances Smith, President of Coos County Friends of Public Health
