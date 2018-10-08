I was interested to read that Coos County Commissioner Sweet recently visited Colorado to learn more about natural gas production. He would do well to learn more about industry safety standards for LNG terminals.
I suggest he start with the publications of the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO) and pay particular attention to their publication, ”Site Selection and Design for LNG Ports and Jetties.” This international industry group, of which Jordan Cove LNG is a member, has several standards for the siting of LNG terminals to reduce the risk of a release of gas from an LNG terminal or LNG tankers.
The proposed Jordan Cove site violates these standards in multiple ways. Most importantly, to reduce risk, the standards state that LNG terminals should not be sited in areas close to population centers. Page 4.7-3 of the 2015 Jordan Cove Environmental Impact Statement outlined what would happen if a gas leak occurred at the terminal or from a disabled ship in the channel. Those of us living within 0.3 miles of the accident, an area known as the blast zone, would not survive. Those of us within one mile will receive second-degree skin burns after 30 seconds of exposure, and those within 2.2 miles, including all of the occupants of North Bend schools, are still at risk of burns if they do not seek shelter.
The SIGTTO standards also recommend several ways to reduce the potential for ship collisions. They include locating LNG terminals in remote areas away from other shipping traffic. They recommend that LNG terminals not be sited on an outside bend of a shipping channel. The proposed location for the Jordan Cove terminal is just such an outside bend where other vessels have to make a well-executed turn before positioning themselves to thread through the Coos railroad and McCollough bridges.
They also recommend that simultaneous LNG operations and ship movements in adjacent berths be avoided. Current plans violate this standard as the Jordan Cove terminal is to have a Port of Coos Bay cargo ship berth directly adjacent to the LNG berth and the Roseburg Forest Products Chip Terminal berth is less than a mile away.
Commissioner Sweet might want ask himself whether his support of the Jordan Cove project is worth risking his constituent’s and their family’s safety by his continued support of a project that violates industry siting standards. Accidents happen.
Jan Hodder
Coos Bay