Dear North Bend family, friends and neighbors, please elect James Rose mayor. At a time when many federal, state and local candidates are doing all possible to insult our intelligence, expecting to be rewarded with our vote, along comes an overqualified candidate with practical and transferable experience — not school book theory, who understands that by surrounding himself with overqualified folks from across the county, working toward common goals, we all succeed.
Some candidates make it tempting to just flip a coin. None of the above will appear more than one time on my ballot. Some candidates have a never ending supply of state and federal self — serving organization monies to saturate us with sickening TV ads. At least two local candidates have a bottomless bucket of mud to sling. I’m a part of the generation of military personnel who were spat upon when returning home. Now, some candidates believe that they deserve our vote because their father — not them — was a vet. Frankly, in some races, from top to bottom, it will be necessary to use my buffoonmeter to decide the best candidate. Sadly, in some races across this piece of our planet, both major party candidates are an embarrassment.
As a Coos Bay resident, I can’t vote James Rose. I seek candidates across the county who will benefit all. I’ll match my diversified industry experience with anybody in this county. I am thrilled to hear and read that James Rose is a candidate who understands that there are many reasons why jobs creating industry corporate leaders would never consider Coos County and he refuses to bamboozle the voters with false promises. He knows that industry that would relocate here is industry that is not welcome elsewhere. We must learn to accept that fact and respond as a unified community. James Rose is a leader who proactively attacks problems identifying meaningful solutions.
Thanks for your valuable time and consideration and hoping that COVID 19 misses your neighborhood.
Fred Kirby
Coos Bay
