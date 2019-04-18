Coos Bay deserves sustainable, family-wage jobs in clean energy.
There is good reason for Coos County residents to be wary of an event being marketed to us as “Jordan Cove Energy Project: Safety & Economic Concerns” by the local League of Women Voters. This event claims to present factual information supporting the League’s opposition to Jordan Cove, but the only facts you’re likely to hear are ones cherry-picked to support their opinions. If a balanced and accurate discussion is what you’re hoping for, you’ll be sorely disappointed.
The LWV lost credibility around its last forum when it censored questions community members showed up to ask. How can Coos County residents trust an organization that doesn’t even live up to its own mission of open dialogue and civic engagement? The League also refused to meet with the Project before reaching its misguided conclusions, failing to return even a single phone call from Jordan Cove or its owner, Pembina.
One of their “experts” assembled against the project is Dr. William Robbins, a Corvallis historian who has documented, at length, the decline of Coos Bay’s economy and the working harbor itself. Ironically, his book, Hard Times in Paradise: Coos Bay, laments Coos Bay’s fall from a timber town with a robust economy to what he calls a “retirement and tourist community.” The main point of his book is that retirees and tourists can’t provide enough sustainable, family wage jobs here — on this point, I think we can all agree.
Rather than misleading political events, we should be having a conversation about how to create a balanced economy here in Coos Bay. Our working harbor is an underutilized asset — one that Jordan Cove will supercharge, bringing more than a million dollars to our economy every time a ship arrives.
The near-term benefits are even more impressive: during peak construction, there will be more than 6,000 jobs added to our region. That means 6,000 workers paying taxes and spending their money at our local restaurants, stores and hotels.
Despite the scare tactics you’ll hear from the League, Jordan Cove does all of this while protecting our coastal environment and lowering global carbon emissions. The pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal will transport natural gas — the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon fuel available today — to world markets, helping the world transition away from dirtier fuels like coal and diesel.
This opportunity is real.
Steven Ryan
North Bend