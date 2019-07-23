We have seen letters in the public forum and have heard about the many comments on Facebook regarding the additional $15 public safety fees forced on the residents of the City of North Bend only five months after an advisory vote of the voters, by a margin of 55% to 45% said NO to an additional increase of $10 on Nov. 6, 2018.
We feel our constitutional rights have been violated. North Bend residents need legal control over future increases or additional "fees." Something can be done, but, it takes time and effort to achieve.
If you have been affected by this action taken by the City Council on March 26, 2019, and you want to do something, please send a letter with your name, address, phone number and email (if you should desire) to us. Our address is 2431 Marion St., North Bend, OR 97459.
Should you prefer to email, our email address is dandd_bank@yahoo.com.
Once we are contacted by at least 25 people potentially committing themselves to a process, we will set up a meeting and explain what the process is and the pros and cons regarding the process.
We hope to begin the process in August or September of this year.
Hope to hear from you soon!
Douglas and Debra Bankler
North Bend