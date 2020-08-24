The Confucius Institute in Portland needs to be shut down. The American Association of University Professors has condemned these universities as "unacceptable concessions to the political aims and practices of the government of China," and the U.S. Secretary of State has declared them "an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign."
The University of Oregon has closed theirs, but Portland State University's Confucius Institute remains open. We need immediate action due to the rampant hostility and corrosion of diplomacy between the U.S. and the People's Republic Of China. It is the best interests of the people of Oregon and academic autonomy that Confucius Institutes across Oregon are closed permanently.
Reese Morgan
Florence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In