More surveillance? Concerned about Pacific Power’s smart meters? The more you learn the more concerned you will be.
In 2012 Pacific Power told us they had no plans to install smart meters in our area. Now they say they will install the meters and charge a penalty if you opt out. Set aside the genuine concerns about increased radiation and EMF emissions, this is a spy in your home, another violation of our Fourth Amendment rights to privacy.
These meters collect detailed energy usage revealing patterns about appliances, times, and location of your electrical use. This data is being sold to third party interests and is subject to hacking. California has admitted they are providing smart meter data to the government. Even General Petraeus said this is a government control opportunity.
There are many documented health concerns such as sleep disorders, brain wave, heart rhythm interference and cancer to name a few. This is documented in a report from the County of Santa Cruz in California. Many more sources like this are available on a website www.stopsmartmeters.org. There are communities who have successfully fought this invasion of privacy and have banned smart meters. Time once again to defend ourselves.
Amy Levin
Coos Bay