We have work place Covid-19, and our Coos Bay mayor that states he does not agree with the order and businesses that are resisting the order from our Governor. Our disconnect will not end well if we don’t work with each other. Our mayor is a public official, his opinion doesn’t matter, he is placed in office to protect its citizens. Businesses must protect their patrons, the loss of income is critical for them and our community but the loss of life is greater. Our community cannot lose anyone because of those who won’t protect themselves or each other.
Linda Spencer
Coos Bay
