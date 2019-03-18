The League of Women Voters of Coos County invites everyone in the community to the organization’s second informational session about the Jordan Cove Energy Project, to be held on April 18, 6:30 p.m., at the Egyptian Theatre. The first session held on Jan. 31 focused on environmental concerns with the project identified by the League. The upcoming presentation will focus on the League’s safety and economic concerns with the project.
Both sessions are part of the local, state, and national League organization’s advocacy mission. Leagues take stands on issues when lengthy, in-depth grassroots study and analysis results in widespread agreement that can be used in opposition support. Such an issue is the Jordan Cove Energy Project. League positions on seismic preparations and safety, coastal and ocean resources, climate change and others led to the conclusion that the League must oppose the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
The League’s two presentations are not intended as an exchange of views on the energy project. Pembina has taken advantage of numerous opportunities to give its points of view: invitations to community meetings, flyers in our mailboxes, television commercials, and social media. The League offers opposing views in sessions intended to present the factual information underlying the League’s opposition to the energy project. We did not, and do not, claim to be neutral or unbiased on this particular issue. We oppose it based on extensive study that revealed its dangers to our community. We are transparent about positions taken and about the studies relied upon in reaching those positions.
We offered the Jan. 31 presentation to share with the public what we’ve learned about environmental issues, calling on experts who have studied the documents submitted. They pointed out the areas of concern using their expertise. The April 18 session will feature experts who will discuss safety and economic concerns, reviewing the facts associated with the energy project. All who attend are encouraged to bring their questions to the April 18 presentation in order to increase understanding of the serious issues at stake.
After learning everything possible about the energy project, members of our community who still support it can do so with eyes wide open.
Learn more at www.lwvcooscounty.org.
Susan Thornton
North Bend