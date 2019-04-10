The timber twins gave their buddy a $50,000 break and intend to let the peasants of Douglas County take up the slack. The Commissioners seem to believe the peasants are so busy working, just trying to pay the bills; they'll never look up to see what's going on. Even if they do, they can't take time off from their jobs to do anything about it. The peasants will work to feed the machine. Where is the accountability to the citizens of this county?
One of the commissioner’s excuses: “Because Hanna let the firefighters use the building to do fire training before they tore it down.” Do they plan to give the owners of the Roseburg Valley Mall a free pass to the dump as well? The RVM allowed the fire dept. to practice there too? What about K Mart? Where does it end?
The commissioners said “They are going to run the county like a business.” If one of Chris Boice’s employees gave away $50,000 worth of tires, do you think they would still be working for him?
While “we the people” pay, library fees, dump fees, park fees, museum fees, copy fees, sheriffs fees, aka, property taxes, the good ol' boy club gets a $50,000 pass to the dump? I am not afraid to raise my hand and say “YES”, I believe Tim Freeman (he got the campaign donations from Hanna) and Chris Boice, conspired and defrauded the citizens of Douglas County.
What kind of business are the commissioners running with Douglas County? Where is the contract? Somewhere there should have been a contract, stating exactly what was expected. How much Hanna intended to recycle, how much would actually go to the dump and then provide the paper trail to back it up. Checks and balances, invoices and receipts. That is what an honest deal for the citizens of Douglas County would have included. The question now is; what are the citizens of this county going to do about it?
Diana Larson
Myrtle Creek