This is in reference to a previous letter: Do you lose your credibility when you’re involved in an accident, or does that just apply to activists? Because if it applies equally to everyone, the gas and oil industries have had enough accidents to completely discount anything they say. I could give you a long list of specifics, but you can find them browsing the internet and they come complete with eye-popping video.
One of the latest was the new TransCanada pipeline explosion in West Virginia on June 7, 2018. They said a landslide caused it. Is that true ipso facto, or was it because TransCanada Corporation of Calgary, Alberta, put their pipeline in a landslide prone area? As in the recent Coos County campground fire, luckily no one died and everyone wishes neither had happened.
When camping, humans do what humans do and mistakes happen. If the Canadian Pembina Corporation is allowed to build the Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector Pipeline in Oregon, it will be deliberate and with full knowledge of our earthquake/tsunami risk. When our overdue event happens, mistake won't define a gas conflagration on top of the tragedy. This application of the word conflagration is perfect, because according to the dictionary it means “an extensive fire that destroys a great deal of land or property”.
Proponents of Jordan Cove can try every tactic available, but they will not silence the opposition EVER. The reason why is easy to understand but oh-so-hard to accept. It's because the climate crisis we are experiencing is constantly on the front page of this paper and every media source available. It’s so sad! The science is in, and people are already living with and dying because of the climate change consequences predicted by the scientists. I just saw footage of a firenado; I didn’t know that was even “a thing”. However, I take heart knowing good people everywhere are trying to rethink how we do things or maybe more importantly how we don’t do certain things. The opposition to Jordan Cove is growing, because it concerns everyone on Earth. When we think of the future, let’s prepare wisely. While reading and watching the news, remember we are all in this together. I count my Oregon Coast blessings everyday, and I bet you probably do too.
Janice Williams
North Bend