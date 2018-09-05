The smoke has cleared, but this summer it’s clearer than ever that we are living through climate change. Smoke from wildfires burning all over the state made the air unhealthy. Tens of thousands of acres of wheat have burned near Dufur in north-central Oregon forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes. Fires in Josephine and Jackson counties closed parts of the Rogue River to the public, impacting tourism and hurting the livelihoods of fishers, outfitters, and guides. In Ashland, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival was forced to move performances indoors and cancel others due to smoke, costing the festival at least $1 million.
Satellite images show smoke covered Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Northern California. We’re in the middle of yet another extreme wildfire season and people all over the West are feeling the effects.
Each year, it seems like the conditions are more severe than the last — the fire season starts earlier and lasts longer. At the beginning of August, there were already 654 fires burning in Oregon, 19 percent above the last decade’s average. Wildfires are a natural part of our ecosystem, but what we are experiencing today is something different.
I'm not sure what the solution to climate change is. So far doing nothing and denying it is occurring has lead to things getting worse. We should be taking steps locally and statewide to mitigate the effects, and make our small contribution toward slowing the pace of worldwide climate change.
Michael Krumper
North Bend