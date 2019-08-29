Moving back to Coos Bay is sad. The neighborhood I grew up in and visited a lot over the past 35 plus years has fallen apart. Vagrants live in houses and squatters live in the vacant bank owned house behind us. One tries to do the legal thing and go through the right channels, but where does that leave you? Frustrated. Call after call to police because of the screaming all night, drug paraphernalia left on our front steps. Yet they have all the rights, what has this small town America come to and why would more people want to live here? Help our town be proud, not ashamed, at this point I’m ashamed, and the people should be that live here. No help from police, no help from code enforcement officer. So many city ordinances are being broken from debris to unauthorized dumping, not to mention the nuisance.
Brenda Wright
Coos Bay