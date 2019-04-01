Hang on to your hats folks ... the Coos Bay City Council is back in our pockets again. The recently enacted Transportation Utility Fee ... TUF ... will add $10 to all home owners and renters and $20 to commercial owners. This fee ... which I feel is necessary is for pot hole repair. Lets see if there is follow thru and some holes get repaired and last for a reasonable period. By the way ... North Bend is paying $30 on their water bill for public safety.
Now the city is telling us that our waste water treatment system may need millions in upgrades/improvements. Another important item ... but something we are already paying a great deal for.
And next ... in the wind is a proposed $17 million bond issue for a new public library on Ocean Boulevard ... not getting my vote.
And finally I am hearing that the $60 million bond measure dumped on us last year by the Coos Bay School Board is not going to be enough for what they have planned ... tighten your belts folks. We are still reeling from that property tax increase, we really can't give any more.
I am encouraging every one to start attending city council meetings. They really do listen and you might learn something.
Rick Shearer
Coos Bay