I for one am tired of hearing what the so called experts say about the China Virus. Expert should be removed from the English language — they have been wrong on schools from the beginning. Along with many other things relating to the China Virus.
I encourage everyone to contact your representative and ask them a simple question. Could you please provide me with the science, data or facts that support keeping our children out of school.
At some point we the people need to stand up to this power trip for political reasons our elected leaders are on. These people telling us what to do can’t even pay people the unemployment they deserve in a timely manner, they can’t even respond to questions from the people trying to draw their unemployment benefits. I have heard unbelievable waiting times of people just trying to get answers about their unemployment.
The decisions they are making are devastating peoples’ lives with no facts, data or science to support it. A business cannot just close for a month and survive, people cannot just go without a job and not accrue devastating debt. The people making these decisions all get a paycheck every month from us the tax payer. They work for us, we elect them. They are supposed to represent us and make decisions in our best interest. The only interest any of our elected leaders look out for are their own and that is to get re-elected.
We can’t do much about Federal elections because of Portland and they are the worst representatives, but we can have an impact on local elections. Ask question, demand facts and hold them accountable If they don’t look out for us and answer questions we ask, vote them out.
There is absolutely no facts, data or science to support keeping our children out of school and we need to make certain that the people we elect know we know that. My experience getting a response from politicians has been if they do respond I get talking points that do not address the question I asked.
We do need to follow CDC guidance and protect our elderly and any others with underlying conditions but we cannot allow our country to be devastated by ignorance and our children to be abused.
Brett Thomas
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In