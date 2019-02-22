A big thanks to all who attended the Feb. 9 Charleston Crab Feed! You are appreciated! The recent Charleston Crab Feed was a great success thanks to the volunteers and sponsors.
The Charleston Merchants Association wants to thank all those who volunteered their time to serve at the Charleston Crab Feed! We especially want to thank the Coos Head Garden Club, North Bend Football Team, the North Bend Key Club, The Crab Commission, Umpqua Dairy and Banner Bank, and Boat Basin Plaza. We thank our sponsors, The Mill Casino, North Bend Lanes, Back Alley Pub & Grill, The Oregon Int'l Port of Coos Bay, Chucks Seafood, Englund Marine, Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill. Marine Life Center, Jordon Cove LNG, Dairy Queen, Pacific Seafoods and Bay Point Landing.
Thanks to local businesses for their gift cards; Bite’s On, Bi Mart, Safeway Coos Bay, Cash & Carry, Farr’s Hardware, Grocery Outlet, Remember When Toy Store and the Charleston Merchants who donated drawing items.
The Dungeness crab dinners were delicious according to attendees, and the Charleston Visitor and Information Center operates from the proceeds. Without our valued volunteers and community support we would not be successful, so again a special thanks to everyone who helped!
Margery Whitmer
Charleston