After 12 years of using the track a SWOCC, I learned today that SWOCC is going to start charging citizens to walk on their track. This is a complete outrage and a slap in the face to our community. With obesity a common problem in our county, you would think that the SWOCC policymakers would at the very least provide this public service to the community that supports it. Charging citizens for walking on their track is not going to provide much benefit to SWOCC, and the public outrage and ill will this has already created far outweighs this additional income.
I call on the community to condemn this selfish act and ask SWOCC to eliminate this thoughtless and destructive policy immediately.
Patricia Tapia
North Bend