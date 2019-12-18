My dad, Russell Day, was on the front page of The World on Saturday, Dec. 7.
"A Pearl Harbor survivor remembers"
"The story of a U.S. Navy Gunners Mate"
I just want to quote his last sentence, just before the short obituary at the end:
"We cannot change the world, and if we could, war is not the way!"
It is important that I state that we can, and must, change the world. Not by changing others, but ourselves, one step at a time.
We all have a unique purpose to fulfill, and if we don't remember what it is — ask, and it will be given.
I wish the happiest of Holy Days to one and all!
Joyce Fletcher
North Bend