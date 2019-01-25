The Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Pony Village Mall was spectacular. The venue was warm and large enough for many people. Bittin Duggan was an excellent MC. Howard Crombie had us all singing “This Little Light of Mine” with verses that took us from Coos Bay out into the universe.
The reading of Tyler Perry's article, “Keep Moving Forward”, from April, 2018, AARP magazine was well done by Margaret Jones and made a point about how far we have come toward equality, as it reminded us we are not yet there.
Seeing and hearing the 30 articles from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights exemplifies that there is still work to be done, not only in America but around the world. The articles, established by Elenor Roosevelt in 1948, were beautifully read by Anna Marie Slate, Melissa Goodwin and John Jones. Talented Melissa also led us in three freedom songs with her perfect accapelo voice.
An around the world traveler, Carl Siminow, received the Lilah Bidwell Human Dignity Award for his lifetime of volunteer service. Carl is an active member of both the South Coast Unitarian Universalist Association and the congregation Mayhim Shalom.
The room was surrounded with children's artwork that is creative and different each year. I am constantly amazed at how the teachers are able to provide various mediums to present the theme.
But where were the children? And teachers? Their parents and families who had the day off to honor MLK? Why is our local event poorly attended?
Pony Village Mall has donated space for the art work to remain on view until Friday, Jan. 24th from 1-3 p.m. in Suite 138. Volunteers from the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County will be on hand to help prepare a multilingual recording of the 30 Human Rights for the United Nations website.
This is an opportunity to share our concern for justice and not “just us.”
Suzann Robins Stroup
Coos Bay