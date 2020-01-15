Dec. 7, 1941, was a day we all recognize as a day that changed Pearl Harbor a bay in Hawaii and our country forever. We may also learn to recognize Jan. 7, 2020 as a day that started the change of Charleston Harbor and Coos Bay forever. The Coos Bay City Council voted 4 to 3 to change the designation of 3.3 acres of Natural Aquatic area to Development Aquatic area allowing for new maintenance dredging and a temporary dredge transport pipeline opening the way for the Jordan Cove project to change our harbors and bay forever (destroy).
Some facts: The pipeline construction would impact the Coos Bay estuary and cross rivers and streams 485 times. The LNG terminal would be one of the biggest greenhouse emitters in Oregon. LNG is highly explosive and in a a tsunami zone placing over 16,000 Coos County residents in danger. Traditional tribal territories, cultural resources, and burial grounds are threatened by the pipeline. The LNG transport ships that will come into the bay 120 times a year are 300 meters long, three times as long as any current ship coming into the bay. When these ships are traversing from the mouth to the bay to Jordan Cove and back, no other boats will be allowed in that area of the bay.
Representatives of a foreign country will again come and destroy an American Harbor, and its recreation and aquatic industries. I applaud the three City Council members who voted to reject Jordan Cove's application.
Mike Gleason
Coos Bay