I am a cancer patient at Bay Area Cancer Center.
Yesterday, a fellow patient and I were discussing the distribution of the COVID vaccine.
We felt the cancer center would be the perfect place to administer the vaccine. We all have underlying conditions with compromised immune systems from chemo and radiation. Pretty high risk if you ask me.
Asked a nurse (RN) in infusion why the state was inoculating patients at the site?
Answer. We are not authorized to do so. Hell, that’s all they do all day is poke people.
Michael Burt
Myrtle Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In