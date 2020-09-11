A commonly held definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over again and expecting different results." Isn’t that the same as casting your vote for the same mayor/city councilors and expecting them to suddenly start listening to the citizens and respecting their vote? Let’s review what our current city council and mayor brought you:
1. Created the Public Safety Fee and Street Maintenance Fee WITHOUT your vote.
2. Gave themselves the power over both fees WITHOUT a vote of the citizens. They did this to circumvent the law which requires a vote to raise taxes. Fees can be raised without a vote unless expressly forbidden (Thanks to the passage of 6-176 they can’t do that anymore).
3. Voted against 6-176 which gave you the citizens the power to approve fee increases. Yes, that’s right, they voted against your right to vote. The City Council could have adopted 6-176 before it went to a public vote. They took no action which is paramount to a “no” vote. Let that sink in a minute — 75% of the voters for this measure.
4. Had no answer when asked directly why we would have fewer police officers with a $15 Public Safety Fee than when we had no Public Safety Fee. This equals $800k per year which is more than enough for the 4 additional police offers requested. So where is the money going?
Does this really sound like the city government that you want? Can you trust this city government to make well-informed decisions with your tax dollars? If this isn’t the city government that you want, then don’t vote for any of the incumbents.
Frazier Pruett
North Bend
