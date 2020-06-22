Open Letter to Sheriff Zanni,
Is Coos County Sheriff's Department more able to identify hoaxes now that the Coquille Antifa Looter Buses turned out to be fake? As a North Bend citizen, I would like -- and I think the whole community would, too -- a public statement about this. I am unable to find anything on the county site.
If it helps, here are a few ways someone can pretty easily identify fake news like this:
* Terrorists are unlikely to rent or lease buses, much less own them, to go any place where they are staging any events of criminal action. As one might expect, the ability to scatter quickly from the whole group greatly enhances getting away with crimes. Recall the "epidemic" number of car thefts we had first half of 2017. That cartel, for lack of a better word, didn't bring in a bus load of skilled car thieves. They hit us hard using individual vehicles for individual thefts in a very short period of time.
* Criminal protesters are unlikely to *publicly* post events, particularly on Facebook. So, if the Facebook post hosting the details of the event has the little world icon by the poster name, then it most certainly is fake and much more likely planted by an *organization* fomenting civil unrest in the US, not just a disgruntled person. A few clicks around the account of the news post can usually makes this evident.
* Facebook posts coming from any source that has little to no personal information, few photos or few photos with a consistent person or set of people, or postings that are entirely "news" tuned into a narrow set of ideological values are very likely propaganda sources, not actual people.
For more tips, our local libraries as well as the college library frequently run short presentations on identifying such sites. I'm sure our librarians would be proud to help create and maintain guidelines for use by our law enforcement, if that collaboration isn't already happening now.
