As a health care provider and Reedsport resident, I am concerned about access and availability of physical and mental health care on the Oregon Coast. Cal Mukumoto has the skills and vision to improve health care services available in House District 9, and I urge you to vote for him.
The thing that strikes me about Cal is how he listens. His years of experience growing and improving businesses involved bringing people with diverse backgrounds and interests together to solve problems. He is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability of health care here on the coast, on fighting for affordable drug costs, and seeking out and mitigating health care disparities.
As the son of a Purple Heart recipient, Call will ensure that our veterans get the care they deserve. He cares about health care workers, too, and will work tirelessly to promote a healthy work environment, safe nurse staffing, and adequate provision of personal protective equipment to protect us as we battle the pandemic.
I want someone that represents me to respect the challenges that COVID-19 presents, to wear a mask when appropriate, to social distance, and to set a good example for all of us. Cal understands what is needed to help local businesses survive and even thrive during the pandemic and recover in the days after it has abated. He knows we are in this together!
Please join me in voting for Cal Mukumoto to represent us in House District 9.
Kathryn Kolb Moon MSN, FNP-BC
Reedsport
