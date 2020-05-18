As a teacher, a parent, and a citizen of our cherished community, I am urging you to vote for Cal Mukumoto for state representative.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Cal Mukumoto in my role with the Coos Bay Education Association and he impressed me with his experience and ability to listen to many voices finding solutions to difficult situations, his understanding of the role education plays in building up the economy and his commitment to fighting for our schools.
Decades of divestment from education and social services have caused significant struggles in our schools and family support systems. We need a representative like Cal who will fully support investing in our children's future and advocating for strong public schools. Recovering from this COVID-19 disruption will require help for our entire community, especially education resources from childcare through college. Teachers at every level need unequivocal support from our elected leaders to make sure our students get the world-class education they deserve in the midst of new and uncharted challenges.
Cal will be a strong voice for the South Coast in Salem. I urge you to vote by May 19 for Cal Mukumoto for State Representative because we need to secure our future by investing in education and healthy communities.
Mary-Margaret Stockert
kindergarten teacher
Coos Bay
