My wife and I were both born in the Bay Area, lived here all our lives, raised our six children here, and have always supported efforts to improve our community. I served on the board of directors of Bay Area Hospital for 14 years, the first four years while we were designing and building the new hospital.
And now we urge you to vote for Cal Mukumoto as our district’s state representative. Both of us have known Cal for a long time, and we are impressed with his integrity, intelligence and experience. We trust Cal to have the steady leadership we need to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Cal’s college major was Forest Management, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Washington is in Business Administration. He has served on the State Board of Forestry and as a member and most recently as chair of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission. He has hands-on experience with businesses in which local people make their living. Cal supports strong schools on the South Coast and believes that health care is a right, not a privilege.
We know that Cal is a good, respectful listener and that he works well with other people. Please join us in voting for Cal Mukumoto to represent the South Coast in Salem.
John Whitty
Coos Bay
