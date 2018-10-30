Jordan Cove is not a campaign issue in House District 9.
Many of us respectfully disagree with each other on whether or not the Jordan Cover project is a good thing for our community. You might disagree with Caddy on her view of the project, but it shouldn’t cost the Democratic Party your vote. Teri Grier hasn’t been that vocal about it but when push comes to shove, she’ll support Jordan Cove. With the Jordan Cove issue being equal between the two candidates, it’s time to focus on the areas that matter.
Like experience, which Caddy has an abundance of as a fourth-generation South Coast community member who has contributed years of service to the community. Or integrity. Caddy has always been a straight shooter; she’s willing to listen, even when there are differences of opinion.
If the Jordan Cove project does come to pass, would you rather have somebody who will stand up to make sure that company is held accountable for meeting environmental and safety standards? That’s Caddy McKeown.
We know who best reflects our community, even if we don’t all agree on 100 percent of the issues. It’s actually pretty rare to find someone you agree with 100 percent of the time. But it doesn’t mean that person isn’t qualified to do the job and, in this case, it certainly doesn’t mean it’s worth letting the opponent win by default. Join me in voting to re-elect Rep. Caddy McKeown; You may disagree with her on this matter but she is the most qualified to represent us in Salem.
Cayce Hill
Coos Bay