I don’t automatically vote a straight Democratic or Republican ticket. I vote for whom I feel is the best choice for our area.
I grew up in Coos Bay, we raised our children in North Bend; and we love the Bay Area. I’ve followed Caddy McKeown’s successes over the years from working with ASPIRE helping high school kids meet the qualifications for post-graduate vocational or educational goals, to her service on the Coos Bay School District School Board, to her decisions as a member of the Port Commission, to her work as our state representative.
Now that Caddy has put in the work to be a respected member of the House ... respected by both Democrats and Republicans, it only makes sense to let her continue to bring money for bridges, roads, and railroads to the South Coast as the chair of the Transportation Committee. We all know how hard it is to get state funds away from the Portland Metro area, and now, thanks to Caddy, it’s happening.
Ms. McKeown also demonstrates her commitment to this area with her diligent work to keep senior citizens safe and healthy, to assure that students not expecting to go to college have vocational alternatives in schools, and to assure health care for the most impoverished and helpless ... including our children.
Because Caddy McKeown has represented our South Coast so well, we are finally getting benefits from her reputation and seniority in the House. I strongly support re-election of Caddy McKeown — one of our own.
Linda Strine
North Bend