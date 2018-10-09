I just got a personal call from Caddy McKeown (sounds like Keen). I am not important in any way, just a voter, not a major donor. Not even a lifetime resident of this fine county. I just wrote her an email that said I had some questions about a few subjects. She gave me her time generously.
We disagreed and agreed on things but one thing was certain. Caddy is the heart and soul of this coastline. She has a world perspective but a deep concern about us. She impressed my husband and I that she is dedicated and interested in our concerns. One major concern is the LNG facility planned here. Caddy has been following this issue for 15 or so years and even went to Japan to see how things work in facilities like we will have. She sees the big picture, the world economics of it and the urgent problem of global warming.
I felt like I was talking to someone who had my best interests at heart and who was knowledgeable about the way to get things done. She has definitely been doing her homework. I am confident that a vote for her will be a vote for our community.
Nancy Shinn
Coos Bay