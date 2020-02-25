While to my regret I can no longer claim Coos Bay as my residence, I do have rental property in the area, just outside of Coos Bay. My husband and I purchased this property on June 3, 2005. So imagine my surprise when last May 2019, after an inquiry from my real estate agent, to learn that the Coos County Planning Department had put a notice on my property.
Now it gets interesting. My violation is really not a formal violation because written notice has never been received, so does that make my violation a non-violation? And, if so, how can it be enforceable? Do you know how it feels to one day have property valued at approximately $220,000 and the next $000,000?
The Planning Department, in its concern for its citizens, has offered, or rather told me, what I can do. I can move one of my dwellings (there are two manufactured homes, on 7/8 of an acre, zoned UR-2) remove one or divide the property into two separate lots. Oh, and by the way, I will have to hook each house separately to public sewer and water and also dismantle the connecting carport.
Let me make this perfectly clear, this was imposed in 2005, without any written notice to me. I have contacted a Coos County commissioner, a building codes specialist, a manufactured home code inspector, and no one knows what department is in charge of the Coos County Planning Department. Or is this department a little kingdom on its own? Is there anyone out there in beautiful Coos County that has also butted heads with this department?
Patricia J. Cox
Beaverton