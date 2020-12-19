I wanted to take a moment to extend my own personal thanks after The World highlighted our club, the Coos Bay North Bend Rotary, in a recent column ("It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"). I want to first say that, as club president, I do appreciate the kind words extended our way in that column about the recent annual Bus Jam. But, I do want to deflect some praise in the direction of others who have helped make this season so special. People like the whole staff at KDOCK radio who have worked for almost two decades to make the Bus Jam what it is today. Our Rotary club is proud to throw our support in with such hearty, community-minded folks. This year we were also joined by First Student, ORCCA, SWOCC, BiMart, Marler Appraisal Services, the Mill Casino and Banner Bank for the Distribution. God-bless them, every one!
I also want to extend a deep and heart-felt thanks from our club to the community for rising to the occasion, or rather occasions, once again. In the midst of this most difficult year, we would not have been able to have as much success with our Bus Jam without you. Nor would we have been able to celebrate our Festival of Trees event, where we were joined this year by sponsors: Morgan Veterinary, RE/MAX South Coast, Marshfield Mercantile/UHaul, The Mill Casino and John & Junia Chambers to help raise money for Shots for Tots and Kids HOPE Center, among other projects. These were large-scale efforts and needed massive teams to pull them off. It was awe-inspiring to see how everyone came together.
Of course, we needed that Christmas spirit, too, and this wonderful community really provided it. To everyone that was able to support us in any way — great or small — Thank you all, so much!
I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and safe and Happy New Year!
Tim Novotny
Coos Bay North Bend Rotary Club
