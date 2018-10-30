Knute Buehler’s visits these past few weeks to the small towns of Oregon speaks volumes. He understands that Oregon is much bigger than the Portland area. Kate Brown doesn’t get it.
Those making up the majority of the area of Oregon are hardworking, fiscally conservative folks. Knute Buehler understands their needs and will remember all of us who make up this great state when he becomes governor. Kate Brown will take more of our hard earned money and keep our state in financial ruin, voting with the Portland fiscal spenders.
Knute knows we can’t afford Kate Brown with her continuous spending and expensive programs, which results in increased taxes for every program she invents. That’s why Knute Buehler is going to make a great governor. He’ll tighten up spending which will result in less taxes for us.
Thanks for remembering us, Knute. We’ll remember you at the polls. He has our vote.
Kay King
Florence