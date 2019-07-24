I just returned from a five-week trip to the American Southwest. When we came into Coos Bay from the south I turned to my wife and said this town looks worn out. I know better because I know the positive energy generated by local supporters of growth. Many times, a small minority will have an outsized negative effect on perception. These folks are loud and persistent.
I am one of the leaders of Boost Southern Oregon, a citizens group dedicated to supporting key community goals — in particular, the Jordan Cove Energy Project, Coos Bay's channel modification project, and our airport's push to re-establish twice daily air service to Portland. We've been encouraged by recent evidence of community support for these goals.
Boost Southern Oregon recently hired an executive director, Tera Martinez, who immediately established a membership drive and outreach program. The program launched during Reedsport's chainsaw carving championship last month, and it continued during the UTV Takeover at Boxcar Hill on the North Spit.
Boosters engaged event goers and distributed informational materials, including the 2019 Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Community Profile and Business Directory, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and Coos Bay Rail Link pamphlets, and handouts projecting the economic benefits of the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
The response was gratifying. Our efforts generated hundreds on new members and supporters for the project we're backing. People were eager to lend their support to our goal of adding family wage jobs to our economy. People simply understand that responsible industrial development is compatible with protecting this outdoor paradise where we live.
Boost and other pro-business groups make a difference. When the Joint Committee of Ways and Means came to Coos Bay on March 9, Boosters turned out in force to testify about the importance of regional air service. Last month the Southwestern Regional Airport was awarded a $500,000 grant to help secure Portland air service.
Boost is a group of community leaders. Businesses, organizations, labor groups, elected officials and most importantly just everyday folks. These everyday folks are speaking to their hopes and dreams of a better future for themselves and their children.
If you would like to become a Booster, please visit our website at www.boostsouthernoregon.org or email boostsouthernoregon@gmail.com.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay