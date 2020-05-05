Did you know that Boomer Wright, candidate for House District 9, is a published author of children’s books?
Boomer was a teacher and principal in the Siuslaw school district and then served as Superintendent in Mapleton. As a Siuslaw student I remember his welcoming presence in the morning hallways and the treat it was to come into the classroom to see he was the substitute teacher for the day. He has continued his love for kids in the classroom by substituting in many school districts on the coast including Reedsport and Coos Bay.
During the Corona virus quarantine, Boomer read for weeks every day online to children giving them a break from everyday struggles and worry. He also shared his guitar playing and singing with kids and their parents. The kids have been home for a long time and its been fun to look forward to spending time with Boomer. It’s been a refreshing option for us.
Boomer’s creative gift will serve him well in Salem as a legislator. He’ll be able to creatively problem solve, especially in these uncertain times. His giving spirit will be unique and his personality will certainly make him approachable and a joy to work with as he works to bring common sense to Oregon lawmakers.
Thank you Boomer Wright, for sharing your gift with our families. Thank you for your unselfish acts of kindness. Our kids loved your books and your singing too!! You’re pretty good!
Good luck and we know you’ll do us proud in Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In