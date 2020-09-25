I am writing in response to the letter by Carrie Oldright earlier this week to let her know why I am voting for Boomer Wright to represent those of us in District 9 of the State House.
Unlike Carrie I did not just meet Boomer “remotely,” I met him in person. In talking with Boomer I heard his passion for education and based on his history as a teacher I have no doubt that he will fight for our schools. I also met Boomer’s wife, who, like me, is a nurse. What stood out most of all for me is that Boomer is a listener. He listened to me and my concerns and that is exactly what I want to see in someone who is going to represent me at the state level.
Additionally, I have done my own research about our state representative choices, and here is what I have found:
Boomer Wright is a Republican who is also nominated by the Libertarian Party. Cal Mukumoto is a Democrat who is also nominated by the left-wing, Working Families Party.
Boomer has been endorsed by Timber Unity, Associated Oregon Loggers and many businesses in the timber industry
Boomer has three law enforcement related endorsements. Cal has no apparent support in this area.
Boomer has listed support of many local teachers. Cal has the support of teacher’s unions — mostly based in Portland.
Boomer has much more local financial support for his campaign — mostly from small businesses and private citizens (myself included). Cal has significant union donations and some individuals — many from Portland.
I think the choice is clear.
Carma Erickson-Hurt, DNP, MSN, RN
U.S. Navy Retired
Coos Bay
