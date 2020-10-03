Boomer Wright is the right person for the right job!
For almost 30 years, I’ve worked alongside many talented elected officials at the local, state and federal level. I can attest to the qualities that make an effective legislator.
Boomer Wright has committed over 40 years to our coast: inspiring students, athletes, colleagues and employees, volunteering and working with the business community and helping neighbors and friends. His long list of endorsements are a testament to his generosity, courageousness, trustworthiness and most importantly his humility.
Boomer Wright is a servant leader who brings out the best in those around him. He is a thoughtful problem-solver who is generous with his time and committed to being available to every constituent in the district.
He has demonstrated that he is a courageous leader, willing to take on the establishment for the good of our communities. A voice that is respected and listened to because he attacks issues and not people or personalities.
We need someone that we trust who will help us regain confidence in the process and in a government that serves the people. We don’t need another lobbyist who clearly is in the pockets of special interest groups.
Most importantly, we need a humble leader. Someone who isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves, and get things done. Someone who is right at home with the diversity of this district and ready to be an effective voice for ALL the citizens.
Boomer Wright encompasses these qualities and much more. He is the right person for the right job.
Teri Grier
North Bend
