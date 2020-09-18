There is no better candidate for Oregon's District 9 Representative than Duane "Boomer" Wright. I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Boomer since the 1980's. Whether in the classroom, scouting, church youth group or legislative issues, Boomer is one in a million.
His honesty, integrity and character is not seen too often in an elected official anymore. He truly cares about our rural way of life and will be an excellent voice for the people in our coastal communities in Salem. It is an honor and a pleasure to encourage you to vote for Boomer on November 3.
Anna Morrison
Former Lane County Commissioner
