I am the dad of a police officer daughter and I strongly stand by our law enforcement officers. I am supporting Boomer Wright for state representative for many reasons but especially because of his support of law enforcement. I grew up here, knowing and loving Boomer in his work in administration in our schools. He is a very special leader and positive problem solver. Now, more than ever, we need someone with his life experience, communication skills and integrity working for us in the legislature. And we especially need someone who supports and understands the importance of law and order. He would never vote to defund the police. And that makes me feel safer for my daughter, all police officers and my community. Boomer’s website shows that he has the endorsement of Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriff’s (OCOPS) and also the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. That says a lot. They must think he is the best for keeping us safe as well. Please remember to vote this election in support of people who support law enforcement and especially for Boomer Wright.
Rich DeSantis
Florence
