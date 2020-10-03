My family and I are lifelong residents of Florence. I met Boomer Wright in 1972 when he was hired to be a school teacher in the Siuslaw School District. I was in third grade at that time. Mr. Wright was a fantastic teacher and coach, and an incredible role model.
I became a volunteer firefighter with the Siuslaw Rural Fire District at the age of 17 and retired 35 years later as the paid deputy fire chief. Mr. Wright was always very supportive of me throughout my career.
Boomer has received police/public safety endorsements, teachers’ endorsements, small business owners’ endorsements, as well as my endorsement and that of my family. I know that Boomer is the ‘Wright’ man for the job. Vote, vote, vote for Boomer Wright!
Marvin Tipler
Florence
