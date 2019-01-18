On June 6, 2016, the current Coos County Board of Commissioners (BOC) entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes) to establish a Public Safety and Tourism Promotion Assessment.
Bandon Dunes agreed to be levied a rate of 6 percent on room fees of guests staying at their resort. The BOC agreed that the money ‘must be budgeted to the Sheriff’s Office’. In addition ‘To the extent practicable, the revenue from the Assessment shall supplement and not supplant the existing public safety budget’. That ‘Coos County will not permit the operating budget of the Coos County Sheriff’s office to fall below the 2016-2017 operating budget’.
The amount received for the 2018-2019 budget year totaled approximately $740,000. The Sheriff’s department represents approximately 50% of the General Fund.
The bottom line is this money has to be spent supporting the Sheriff’s Department and not the other General Fund Departments. With this one clause the BOC abdicated part of their budgetary authority over the Sheriff’s Department to Bandon Dunes, and in times of financial hardship (like now) a powerful bargaining chip to gain concessions has been lost.
Additionally, it’s important how these monies are viewed and allocated. They should be considered transient where allocated. If the BOC uses these monies for personnel services it would create a perpetual reoccurring obligation to the county General Fund, without the assurance that the corresponding income stream from Bandon Dunes would always be there to support it. A sounder financial solution would be to commit these monies to short term acquisitions such as Materials and Supplies or Capital Outlays (items which generally have a useful life of one or more years).
Finally the MOA dedication of the monies as a supplemental addition to the existing Sheriffs budget hamstrings the BOC, barring allocation of those monies in times of financial hardship where they could be used for the greatest public good. In effect, the BOC during a fiscal crisis could be forced to balance the budget from the remaining General Fund Departments.
The MOA states that it can be terminated by either party for any reason after 12/15/2019. The BOC may want to consider re-entering negotiations with Bandon Dunes in hopes of generating a MOA that better reflects the current and future financial circumstances of Coos County.
Steve Scheer
Coos Bay