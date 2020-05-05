Bob Main has been committed to Coos County throughout his entire life. Born and raised here, he has enjoyed its rivers, mountains and especially its people. Bob is an active volunteer in many natural resource organizations, Habitat Improvement groups and service clubs. Service has been a way of life for him throughout the years.
As our Commissioner, Bob has fought to keep the Jail, Sheriff and DA’s offices whole and put additional deputies back on duty. He has led the charge, both on the state and federal levels, to get the active management of our public forests back in the responsible hands of local communities through the O & C Association, the Forest Trust Land Board and the Association of Oregon Counties. Bob is unafraid to face the tough issues with the State and Federal governments to give folks in Coos County a fair deal.
Bob is an integral part of an active team of Coos County Commissioners, who are making the tough decisions for today’s operations while planning for an expanding future in Coos County for all of us.
On May 19, cast your vote for Bob Main, for Coos County Commissioner position 1.
Sincerely,
Timm Slater
North Bend, Oregon
