I am a 71-year-old veteran who lives alone and has respected the social distancing since before it was a thing.

I have a bad back, heart problem and COPD but have worked tirelessly getting my boat ready for good weather. My question is this: What moron decided to close the boat ramps in Bandon and Coquille? Boat ramps and boating are the epitome of social distancing.

I can only hope that reason will soon prevail. By the way, many folks have thanked me for my service. Now it's my turn. My most grateful and heartfelt thanks to everyone medical, postal workers, my McKay's grocery clerks and everyone else who has chosen to continue to service us.

Robert Benjamin

Myrtle Point

