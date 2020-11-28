Dear Editor Rupkalvis:
I thoroughly enjoyed your column last Saturday describing your explorations and discoveries in your new town. We were similarly enthralled when we moved here in 2004. Our greatest discovery that July was that we could buy whole tuna right off the boats in Charleston. In our first two weeks here, we barbecued tuna at Sunset Bay seven times. We still love that we live here.
However, your column reminded me of a story I’d like to see in your paper. The negative story of blackberry is waiting to be told, and a detailed well-researched expose could get picked up by the wire services and win you a Pulitzer. Whenever we see what this “free food” is doing to the environment, I and other land management professionals become saddened and enraged. The Armenian (Himalayan) blackberry is a state-listed noxious weed throughout the west (think kudzu in the south), and for good reason. The Oregon Department of Agriculture Noxious Weeds website reports it “… is the most widespread and economically disruptive of all the noxious weeds in western Oregon. It aggressively displaces native plant species, dominates most riparian habitats, and poses a significant economic impact on right-of-way maintenance, agriculture, park, and forest production. It is a significant impediment in riparian restoration projects and physically inhibits access to wild lands.“ The site describes it as widespread in western Oregon and populations are beginning to increase along most eastern Oregon river systems. In 2010 it covered over one million acres in Oregon alone.
I’ve yet to attend the annual Blackberry Festival; it makes no sense to me to glorify this weed, but perhaps it’s no worse than the Gorse Blossom Festival in Bandon, or the Mosquito Festival in Paisley. But in any event, if you could help spread the word about this noxious weed, a lot of salmon would appreciate it.
Ken Denton
North Bend
