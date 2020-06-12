This is for all of you in our hometown of Reedsport. I step out on the front and pack porch to smoke numerous times per day. Thirty days ago, I decided to write down every species of bird that I observed.
We live on Fir Avenue downtown about 300 yards from Schofield Slough. Without a doubt, I missed a bunch of birds that were just passing through. Our next door neighbor has a huge amount of various tweety bird feeders. Therefore, the large amount of those witnessed. There are probably many more.
All-in-all, the list is rather remarkable just for the fact that anyone can participate from their own yard. I was always a bird hunter when I could get around better. I think it made me a much better observer.
Have fun! Make your own list. Binoculars help a lot.
There is a minimum of 56 species here. This is my list:
5 various duck species – surely more, Canadian Honkers, Turkey Vultures, Bald Eagle, Double-Crested Cormorants, Belted Kingfishers, American Robins, Varied thrushes, Red-tailed hawk, red-winged blackbirds, brewer’s blackbirds, European starlings, waxwings, 3 varieties of hummingbirds, flicker, 2 types of red-headed woodpeckers, American crowds, raven, barn swallows, tree swallows, rock doves, band-tailed pigeons, at least 20 various tweety birds, ospreys, I heard a definite owl one night at midnight, western gulls, snowy egrets, great blue herons, steller’s jays, and American coots.
