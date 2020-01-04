When I received this month’s credit card bill, I carefully reviewed all charges. I saw a charge that I didn’t recognize.
My wife went on the internet and checked it out. It was “USCC Call Center 888-944-9400 IL” and the amount was $147.68. What she found is that this is a SCAM. We contacted our credit card company and they have removed the charge pending investigation. They are currently checking it out. We did not see the charge on any previous bills. However we will keep checking as this could appear again.
Bottom line — carefully review your credit card charges each month.
George W. Gebhardt
North Bend