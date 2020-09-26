My name is Crystal Shoji. I am a local business owner and I am writing to share that Cal Mukumoto is my choice for Oregon State Representative, District 9. He is active statewide, serving in the past on the Oregon Board of Forestry, and currently chairing the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission.
Cal’s expertise in forestry and his experience in implementing sustainable management of public and private forests is key in developing statewide programs and policies. These programs and policies will help Oregon recover from wildfires and move forward to resolve problems that will likely continue to plague our state in the coming years.
Cal will “dig in” to understand the problems of the Oregon Coast community, including those faced by veterans, education for youth, training for the workforce, and the delivery of rural healthcare to our communities.
Cal is here for our communities on the Oregon Coast. He will work across the board to support the programs that we need to sustain our quality of life.
Vote for Cal Mukumoto for Oregon’s future.
Crystal Shoji
Local business owner
Coos Bay
