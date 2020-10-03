Our mayor is a listener and a darned good one, Mayor Joe Benetti, that is. I have known and worked along side Joe for many years and seen firsthand how he works to serve this community. I’ve seen how effective he is bringing a disparate group to a consensus to benefit us all. He knows how to listen and really hear and try to understand all sides of an issue before forming a conclusion, and always one based on input from all sides. That is a rare commodity in today’s polarized politics.
That said, Joe is no pushover. He knows well how to pick his battles and stand his ground when it is important. When an issue arises in which he has keen interest, he knows how to focus on getting things done, whether it is potholes or promoting our community.
Joe is the consummate small businessman. Joe built what was unquestionably the most popular restaurant in town and maintained that success for over 30 years! Joe always had the customer first in mind. He provided a good meal at a reasonable price and treated his customers like they were important to him because they were. Joe brings that same attitude to community service in whatever endeavor he undertakes.
Joe never met a stranger and he never met anyone in need he wouldn’t try to help. I suppose that’s just the nature of being a really good guy, but it sure goes a long way toward making out community a better place to live. We need more like him.
Please join me in seeing that our current mayor is also our next mayor. Vote for Joe Benetti for Coos Bay’s mayor. We will all be glad you did.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
