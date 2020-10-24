Did you ever eat at Benetti's Italian Restaurant? If you did, you would have seen the owner, Joe Benetti, greeting his guests. He treats everyone with friendliness and dignity. I saw this first hand working with him in my teens, twenties, and thirties.
But with Joe, that extends far beyond his business. His civility and good nature make him a perfect mayor for re-election to lead the City of Coos Bay.
Joe has a rich history of leadership, in government, in business and in community action. He knows how to get people to work together to reach a common goal. He has proven this. He treats people with respect. He encourages others to share their views, and he really listens. And, amazingly, he even changes his mind from time to time. He doesn't refuse to compromise and he likes to find common ground.
This is the way government should work. Let's keep that kind of sensible and respectful approach to our city government by re-electing Joe Benetti for mayor.
Chaukae Donley
Coos Bay
